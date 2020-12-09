Overview

Dr. Michael Wells, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Internal Medicine of Green in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.