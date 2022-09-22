Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Juan Carlos Escandon Inc.969 N Mason Rd Ste 140, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-2580
- 2 1020 N Mason Rd Ste 225, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 747-4769
-
3
Barnes Jewish Hospital Obstetrics Gynecology Clinic4901 Forest Park Ave Ste 340, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-1300
-
4
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
I could have lost my right foot to a condition known as " Charcot Foot". Haven't heard of it ? me either. My right foot collasped from top to bottom in on itself. A very Kind,Tough,Thorough man. You'll know what I mean when you meet him.You are in very capable hands...just where you should be, exactly where you need to be.
About Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew
- 1659354058
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.