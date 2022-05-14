Overview

Dr. Michael Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at Cardiac Care Center and Medical S in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.