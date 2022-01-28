Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Columbia Doctors Ophthalmology635 W 165th St Ste 101, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9925
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The services that I receive from Dr. Michael Weiss is excellent. I would have no qualms in recommending him to my family and friends. Dr. Weiss was my father's eye doctor for many years and he helped my Dad to see when he lost his vision from diabetic retinopathy. I am currently his patient and I am very happy with his wealth of knowledge, lengthy experience, first class quality care, state of the art equipment, and overall service. Dr. Weiss has also been highly rated within the Top Doctors New York Metro Area.
About Dr. Michael Weiss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1245201078
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiss speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.