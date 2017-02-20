Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Weisburger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Orhtopaedic Consultants10719 160th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 226-3300
-
2
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 352-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-1050
-
4
Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants4220 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 226-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisburger?
Dr. Weisburger accommodate my schedule for surgery when another Dr from another practice had to be replaced. I can't explain how happy I am that I ended up in Dr. Weisburgers office. His office staff is easy to talk to and treated to me as if they knew me not as if I was bothering them.
About Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811102940
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisburger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisburger works at
Dr. Weisburger has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisburger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.