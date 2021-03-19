Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Sleep Medicine Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-8890
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Dr. Michael Weinstein is truly one of the best doctors that I have ever seen in my life. He is very caring and gives you a lot of time in each visit. He explains everything very well. I trust his judgment 100%. He literally saved my life after I had a complication from surgery from another doctor. He is a true professional in every sense. A+++
About Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447312459
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
