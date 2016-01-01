Overview

Dr. Michael Weinblatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Weinblatt works at Broward Health Physician Group in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.