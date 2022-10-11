Overview

Dr. Michael Wein, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Allergy, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Contact Dermatitis and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.