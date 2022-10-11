See All Allergists & Immunologists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Michael Wein, MD

Allergy
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Wein, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Allergy, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Contact Dermatitis and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    (772) 621-9992
  2. 2
    Port St Lucie
    (772) 621-9992
  3. 3
    Relief For Allergy & Asthma
    (772) 299-7299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Contact Dermatitis
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Contact Dermatitis
Allergy Testing

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Angioedema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Tension Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Asthma Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poisoning by Sting or Bite of Fire Ant Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Wein is a great great doctor. He’s extremely knowledgeable, undeniably professional, and is friendly and approachable. He takes the time to explain the how’s and why’s and is an incredibly good listener as well.
    Pamela Hendrix — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Wein, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    • 1336218650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wein has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Contact Dermatitis and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

