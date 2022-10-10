Overview

Dr. Michael Wei, MD is a Pulmonologist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Wei works at Chinnia Gnanashanmugam MD in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Arcadia, FL and Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.