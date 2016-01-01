Dr. Michael Wechsler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wechsler, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wechsler, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Wechsler works at
Locations
-
1
National Jewish Health1400 Jackson St # A542, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 764-6286Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Wechsler, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1528017993
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School Program
- Beth Israel Hospital Boston
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wechsler accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wechsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wechsler has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wechsler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
