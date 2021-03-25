Dr. Michael Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Weber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Rakesh B. Patel Physician PC48 Route 25A Ste 103, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3737
-
2
Chs Samaritan Primary Care501A W Montauk Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 818-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant doctor. Direct ,clear and patient. Answered all my questions and made me feel safe and sure . Staff also very friendly and knowledgeable of your needs .
About Dr. Michael Weber, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295992535
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.