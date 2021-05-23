Overview

Dr. Michael Wax, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Wax works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.