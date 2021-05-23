Dr. Michael Wax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wax, MD
Dr. Michael Wax, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8890Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
I would and will continue to. Dr. Wax is extraordinary.
About Dr. Michael Wax, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Hosp Med Coll Penn
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Medical College Penn
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
