Dr. Michael Waters, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Waters, DO is an Urology Specialist in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Waters works at
Locations
Texas Center for Urology2900 Acme Brick Plz, Ft Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 871-9061Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Waters! Diagnosed my prostate problems after a couple of visits & tests. Knowledge & surgical skills rate a 10! I had a Urolift procedure performed by Dr Waters & recovered quickly with no complications or problems. Anxieties were cut in half. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him and his staff to anyone needing a Urologist.
About Dr. Michael Waters, DO
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- 1275596538
Education & Certifications
- Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College)
- Botsford Gen Hosp
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters works at
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waters speaks German.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.