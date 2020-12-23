See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sumter, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Warrick, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Warrick, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Dr. Warrick works at Prisma Health in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group - Pain and Spine of Sumter
    100 N Sumter St Ste 320, Sumter, SC 29150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 774-6824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Donald Hatfield 12-22-20 I had surgery today and everything was perfect Dr Warrick has helped me more than anyone. If you have any back problems Dr Warrick will fix u up. He’s a great Doctor
    Donald Hatfield — Dec 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Warrick, MD
    About Dr. Michael Warrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952472953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M D Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Charleston
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Warrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warrick has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Warrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

