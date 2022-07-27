Dr. Michael Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Warner, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Warner, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Cosmetic and Skin Surgery Center63 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 698-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I were very pleased with Tami and her assistant. They were thorough and professional! We highly recommend and will return in January!
About Dr. Michael Warner, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942282371
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
