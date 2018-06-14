Dr. Michael Wappel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wappel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wappel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Wappel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Monmouth Cardiology Associates11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 663-0300
Monmouth Cardiology- Freehold office222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Each time I visit the office I am met with friendly customer service that is consistent from the front desk to preparation to see the physician to scheduling my follow up appointment. Clearly there are policy and procedures in place. Refreshing to observe in a doctors office.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356315873
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- The Catholic University of America
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Wappel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wappel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wappel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wappel has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wappel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wappel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wappel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wappel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wappel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.