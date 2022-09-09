Dr. Michael Wangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wangia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wangia, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
Castagna Frank J Dr6160 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 463-0503
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor who is very professional and Caring. Dr Wangia listens to his patients concern, and addresses them. His office and staff are very friendly and make you feel very comfortable. I have been using him for years now, And I would highly recommend him, to anyone looking for fine Dermatologist.
About Dr. Michael Wangia, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Swahili
- 1548495955
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wangia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wangia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wangia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wangia speaks Swahili.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wangia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wangia.
