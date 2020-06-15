Dr. Michael Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital1320 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (888) 526-7127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
the very best
About Dr. Michael Wang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Med Center
- THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
