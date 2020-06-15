See All Oncologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Michael Wang, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Wang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Wang works at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital
    1320 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 526-7127

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jun 15, 2020
    the very best
    michael jones — Jun 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Wang, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1437189768
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulsa Regional Med Center
    • THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

