Dr. Michael Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Wang for my 4th back surgery, the first 3 were done by very qualified surgeons beginning in 2008/2010/2018. All were on the L3/4 vertebra, the last was a fusion. After seeking multiple opinions, I decided to go with Dr. Michael Wang. He wanted to do a 5 level fusion as I had issues from L2 all the way down to L5 S1. Frankly, I was scared at the prospect of such a big surgery, but I wanted to get out of pain and debilitation once and for all. I'm 7 weeks post op and so far I'm very pleased. I had zero complications from the surgery, great nursing care in the hospital and found a terrific nurse to help me thru the first 2-3 weeks at home. I was on a narcotic for 3.5 weeks and went off cold turkey. I walk daily for about 30 minutes and my phone says between 4000 and 5000 steps per day. I walk in the supermarket near home, in the a/c, with a grocery cart as my walker. So far, I'm giving Dr. Wang 5 Stars.
About Dr. Michael Wang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1053347906
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Lac University Of Southern Cal
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Stanford
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
