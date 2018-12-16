Overview

Dr. Michael Waltzman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Waltzman works at Primed in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.