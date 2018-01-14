Dr. Michael Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Walter, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Walter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Usmd Clearfork Mob5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 420, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 923-7353
- 2 900 Airport Fwy, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 514-4000
Usmd Cancer Treatment Centers LLC801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 784-8268
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and helpful. It’s obvious that he actually cares about his patients. Pain meds for kidney stones would’ve been nice though....
About Dr. Michael Walter, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1023056165
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter works at
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
