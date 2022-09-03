Overview

Dr. Michael Walls, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Walls works at Woodlands Family & Community Medicine in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.