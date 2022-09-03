Dr. Michael Walls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Walls, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Walls, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Walls works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Michael Walls17521 St Lukes Way Ste 190, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 520-8983
-
2
Kidney Specialist Woodlands17450 St Lukes Way Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 520-8983
-
3
Dr. Michael Walls4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 220, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 520-8983
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walls?
Explains your diagnosis and treatment fully and in a way you can understand. Never in a hurry or a bad mood. Staff is wonderful also.
About Dr. Michael Walls, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679579791
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
- University Tex
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walls has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walls works at
Dr. Walls has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walls speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.