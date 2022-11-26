Dr. Michael Walls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Walls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Walls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Fayette Regional Health System and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Locations
Svmg10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6666
Ascension Medical Group - Rush Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic MOB - Cardiology Clinic323 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, IN 46173 Directions (765) 932-7536
St.Vincent Medical Group13914 Southeastern Pkwy, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 415-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Fayette Regional Health System
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walls is informed and prepared to discuss your case. He listens well and answers questions. I am very happy with him.
About Dr. Michael Walls, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walls has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Walls has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.