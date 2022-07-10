Dr. Michael Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wall, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Wall works at
Locations
SOAR Redwood City500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 851-4900
South Bay Office550 S Winchester Blvd Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 293-4402
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be happier with Dr. Wall’s work on my knee. I blew up my knee playing volleyball and he did an amazing job reconstructing it. He clearly knows his stuff and does a visually-appealing, cosmetic job when it comes to ACL and meniscus reconstruction surgery. Rather than doing the typical vertical line, he does a couple horizontal lines which naturally fold with the skin of the knee. I went from being unable to bend my leg to becoming an all-American volleyball player just a few years after his work on my knee. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Michael Wall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780616847
Education & Certifications
- Hss
- UCLA Med School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall works at
Dr. Wall has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
