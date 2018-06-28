Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Physicians & Surgeons3055 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43613 Directions (419) 698-8176
Foot & Ankle Physicians & Surgeons755 W South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-2300
St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-4283
Bernardo D. Martinez MD Facs. Inc.5122 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 381-1815
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Promptly saw me for my appointment (I was on time), professional and full of knowledge. Office was immaculately clean as well as the exam rooms:)
About Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538162136
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
