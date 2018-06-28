See All Podiatrists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.

Dr. Walkovich works at Foot & Ankle Physicians & Surgeons in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Physicians & Surgeons
    3055 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 698-8176
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Physicians & Surgeons
    755 W South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 874-2300
  3. 3
    St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-4283
  4. 4
    Bernardo D. Martinez MD Facs. Inc.
    5122 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 381-1815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538162136
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walkovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walkovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

