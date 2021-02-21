Dr. Michael Waligora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waligora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Waligora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Waligora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Waligora works at
Locations
-
1
Chicagoland Cardiology - Glenview2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 1200, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 869-1499
-
2
NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute2501 Compass Rd Ste 135, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 869-1499
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waligora?
Dr. Waligora is one of the few who make a positive impact on our health and well-being tremendously. I found him like an extension of the family always caring and always available!
About Dr. Michael Waligora, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699742163
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waligora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waligora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waligora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waligora works at
Dr. Waligora has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waligora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waligora speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waligora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waligora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waligora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waligora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.