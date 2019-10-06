See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Dallas, TX
Dr. Michael Wait, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.7 (9)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Wait, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Wait works at UT Southwestern Clinical Heart Center in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M Dean Jacoby MD PA
    5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 935, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-7700
  2. 2
    Clinical Heart and Vascular Center At West Campus Building 3
    2001 Inwood Rd Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart-Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Laser Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tracheal Resection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Restoration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2019
    I recently visited Dr.Michael Wait for a consultation after my angiogram. He was so thorough in explaining from the image. I wish he had performed my own heart surgery over 2 years ago. He is the best When it comes to open heart surgery. He is very kind, approachable, highly skilled. I highly recommend him to anyone.
    Shawn S — Oct 06, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Wait, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831154632
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wait has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wait works at UT Southwestern Clinical Heart Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wait’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wait.

