Overview

Dr. Michael Wahl, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with MAYO CLINIC



Dr. Wahl works at Denver Heart - Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.