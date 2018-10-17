Dr. Michael Wadzinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wadzinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wadzinski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sioux City, IA. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Hospital
Locations
Wadzinski Eye Clinic5855 SUNNYBROOK DR, Sioux City, IA 51106 Directions (605) 665-9638
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I could see a little light the next day when I went to the check up the next day.
About Dr. Michael Wadzinski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1982674297
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Tex Tech University
- Ophthalmology
