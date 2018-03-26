See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Manchester, CT
Dr. Michael Waddington, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Waddington, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Waddington works at Eastern Connecticut Hlth Netwrk in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Connecticut Hlth Netwrk
    29 Haynes St Ste D, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 533-4678
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma) Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2018
    I was a little skeptical about my meeting with the doctor. Anyone who has chronic pain can relate to being anxious about visiting yet another doctor who claims they can help with pain management. I had no desire for any more pills. However, this appointment was sheer bliss! From the beginning to the end. The doctor clearly explained what he was going to do, what his expectations were of the outcome, and the process he was going to use to get there. His confidence immediately put me at ease!
    Mariam J. in East Hartford — Mar 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Waddington, DO
    About Dr. Michael Waddington, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205043486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metro Health Hospital, Wyoming Mi
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore College
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Michael Waddington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waddington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waddington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waddington works at Eastern Connecticut Hlth Netwrk in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Dr. Waddington’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

