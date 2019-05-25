Overview

Dr. Michael Waddell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Waddell works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.