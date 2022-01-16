Dr. Michael Vrana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vrana, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vrana, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital, Lavaca Medical Center, Resolute Health Hospital and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Locations
New Braunfels Office652 N Houston Ave Ste 2, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-0009
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute of New Braunfels960 Gruene Rd Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-0009
Hallettsville Clinic1400 N Texana St, Hallettsville, TX 77964 Directions (830) 625-0009
Shiner Clinic124 E Wolters 2nd St, Shiner, TX 77984 Directions (830) 625-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vrana performed a knee replacement on my right knee and did an excellent job. I highly recommend him for your orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Michael Vrana, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164602868
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- The University of Texas at San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vrana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrana.
