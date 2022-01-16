Overview

Dr. Michael Vrana, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital, Lavaca Medical Center, Resolute Health Hospital and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Vrana works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute of New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Hallettsville, TX and Shiner, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.