Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
4 (91)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They completed their fellowship with Hunkeler Eye Clin

Dr. Vrabec works at VALLEY EYE ASSOCIATES in Appleton, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Eye Associates
    21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 (920) 739-4361
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Valley Eye Associates
    2100 S Kensington Dr Ste 5, Appleton, WI 54915 (920) 729-4361
    Encircle Health
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 3500, Appleton, WI 54911
    Valley Eye Associates
    719 Doctors Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901 (920) 235-0066
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Pinnacle Cataract & Laser Institute
    4648 W Spencer St, Appleton, WI 54914 (920) 739-4361

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eye Melanoma
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Farsightedness
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Lymphedema, Hereditary, 1b
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Photokeratitis
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Strabismus
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 11, 2022
    From checking in for my cataract surgeries to post-op care, staff was kind, caring, informative and professional. I was kept informed every step of the procedure. Dr. Vrabec did an excellent job and my vision is better than it’s been in years. I highly recommend.
    — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407883838
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hunkeler Eye Clin
    Internship
    • Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vrabec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrabec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vrabec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vrabec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrabec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrabec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrabec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrabec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

