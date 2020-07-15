Dr. Voss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Voss, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Voss, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Voss works at
Locations
Univ Utah Hlth Gastroenterology50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7952
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a troubled religious youth in Utah with sovereign-citizen like behaviors who fell victim to schizophrenia after football injuries to the brain and a crumbling family situation. Between my faith, my conspiracy theory tendencies, and my symptoms it was a really bad situation. Dr. Voss was highly professional, even when I internalized the pain I was going through on the psychiatrist and society instead of recognized my weakness. And, that's why I recommend him. He is extremely empathetic and professional while remaining objective in his diagnosis I am now the top performer in my company, five classes away from University graduation (with no mental handicap) and somewhat my own mental coach now. As a person who has worked with Dr. Voss, I love his approach. He's truly one of the good ones out there.
About Dr. Michael Voss, DO
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790985992
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Voss accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Voss works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.