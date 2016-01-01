Overview

Dr. Michael Vosbikian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Vosbikian works at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.