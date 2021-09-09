Dr. Volpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Volpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Volpe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Volpe works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-8679
City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc1865 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 Directions (646) 912-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Analysis of prostate fusion biopsy results and presentation of treatment options was professional,comprehensive, and compassionate. Dr. Volpe’s knowledge and experience together with his sincere demeanor inspired confidence in his thoughtful and objective responses and recommendations.
About Dr. Michael Volpe, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volpe works at
Dr. Volpe has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Volpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.