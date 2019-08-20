Dr. Michael Volow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Volow, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Volow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Volow works at
Locations
The Carter Clinic - Raleigh11725 BROADFIELD CT, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (910) 226-6042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He listens. He asks questions to better understand. He's positive. Never downgrades your concerns. Very easy to talk to. Will let you determine the problem you want to discuss during a session.
About Dr. Michael Volow, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1902882632
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Volow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volow.
