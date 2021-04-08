Dr. Vollmar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Vollmar, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vollmar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Psychiatric Group PC60 Washington Ave Ste 304, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vollmar?
Kind, reassuring, and professional. He’s very knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Vollmar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922012392
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vollmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vollmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vollmar has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vollmar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vollmar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vollmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vollmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vollmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.