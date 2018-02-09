Dr. Michael Vittone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vittone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vittone, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vittone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Dr. Vittone works at
Locations
-
1
Gyno Associates1010 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-1671
-
2
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 547-6666
-
3
Vittone Eye Surgical Assocoates PC509 Georgian Pl, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 443-9443
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vittone?
Great doctor had my cataracts removed with great outcome and no problems. I now have 20/20 vison would highly reccomend Dr. Vittone.
About Dr. Michael Vittone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104879238
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vittone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vittone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vittone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vittone has seen patients for Blindness, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vittone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vittone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vittone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vittone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vittone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.