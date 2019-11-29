Overview

Dr. Michael Vitti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Vitti works at Internal Medicine in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.