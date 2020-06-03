Dr. Michael Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vincent, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vincent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Vincent works at
Locations
Northwest Pediatrics4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 413, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-2230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kid's 1st Pediatric After Hours Clinic Edmond2820 N Kelly Ave Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 755-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- PacificSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vincent is wonderful. He is so knowledgeable and always stays up to date on current research. You can immediately tell he is great with children. He takes great care of our son and will always be our pediatrician!
About Dr. Michael Vincent, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225047681
Education & Certifications
- 1985
- Okla Chldns Meml Hosp
- Okla Chldns Meml Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
