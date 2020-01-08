Overview

Dr. Michael Villano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Villano works at Cascade ENT in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.