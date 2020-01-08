See All Otolaryngologists in Bend, OR
Dr. Michael Villano, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Villano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Villano works at Cascade ENT in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cascade ENT
    431 NE Revere Ave Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 312-1145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 08, 2020
    Dr.Villano and his staff did a great job for me. They are friendly and caring. I would highly recommend them . Thank you Dr.Villano
    S.Dulany — Jan 08, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Villano, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023069481
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Villano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villano has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Villano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

