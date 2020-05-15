Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vickers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Vickers works at
Locations
-
1
West Seattle Foot Ankle Clinic Pllc4520 42nd Ave SW Ste 33, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vickers?
I have been seeing Dr. Vickers for a number of years. He is a competent, highly professional and likable physician. He has helped me with numerous foot problems and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Vickers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1336208321
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vickers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vickers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vickers works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.