Dr. Michael Vick, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Vick works at
Locations
Patrick Melder MD120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 230, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-4398
Debbie Christensen MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 220, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 505-0023
Sally Revell, MD | Wellstar ENT3747 Roswell Rd Ste 207, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (470) 956-7815
Debbie Christensen MD699 Church St NE Ste 340, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 355-1620
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a past ear infection and lingering pain that was temporarily solved with antibiotics given by Urgent Care. Wanted to see ENT specialist to diagnose and clear up the problem. Took almost a month to get in to see Dr. Vick, but a cancellation made an opening after 3 week wait. Excellent interaction and Dr. Vick was able to remove the piece of earwax that landed on eardrum. He is friendly and thorough in the check-up. Highly recommend for ENT care!
About Dr. Michael Vick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073503165
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vick has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick.
