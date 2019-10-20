Overview

Dr. Michael Vesali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Vesali works at Saint Luke's Neurology in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.