Dr. Michael Verhille, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Verhille, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Verhille works at
Richard A. Sundberg M.d. A Professional Corp.1700 California St Ste 100, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 387-8800
David King-stephensm.d. Inc2100 Webster St Ste 115, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 387-8800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Over the past twenty years, Dr. Verhille has given me three colonoscopies and two endoscopies. As soon as I get my COVID vaccine, I will schedule another endoscopy with him. He has my full confidence. He is patient, empathetic, a VERY good listener and a skilled, gentle practitioner. He is clearly admired by his nursing and support staff, a good indicator. He is also a chocolate-lover--bring chocolate for your visit.
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
