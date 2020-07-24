Overview

Dr. Michael Verdon, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They completed their residency with Michigan State University St. John-Providence



Dr. Verdon works at Dayton Neurologic Associates in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.