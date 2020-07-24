Dr. Michael Verdon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Verdon, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Verdon, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They completed their residency with Michigan State University St. John-Providence
Locations
-
1
Dayton Neurologic Associates2587 Commons Blvd Ste 110, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 797-3137
-
2
Dayton Neurologic Associates8805 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 797-3137Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in pain and could hardly walk when Dr. Verdon performed a laminectomy on my L4 and L5. I am totally free from pain and have no trouble walking. Great doctor!
About Dr. Michael Verdon, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1427276948
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University St. John-Providence
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.