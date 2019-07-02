Dr. Michael Verdolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Verdolin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Verdolin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Verdolin works at
Locations
Synovation Medical Group891 Kuhn Dr Ste 106, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (619) 591-1493
- 2 2452 Fenton St Ste 205, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (619) 271-7964
Dr. Michael Verdolin, MD7051 Alvarado Rd Ste 101, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 625-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Virdolin for several years and I really appreciate his directness in telling me why I am in sever back pain and what course of action he feels would be the best relief for me. He does not prescribe pain medication to mask the problem,but starts with X-rays and then proceeds with the most minor and least invasive procedure. I have found like others that his office staff is not prompt in returning phone calls, but I am very pleased with Doc's concern for relieving my pain and proceeding one step at a time. I also have found that Naomi is always most helpful with whatever I need !
About Dr. Michael Verdolin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1477525657
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Hospital
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Miami
- Florida Atlantic University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdolin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verdolin works at
Dr. Verdolin has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verdolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verdolin speaks Italian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdolin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdolin.
