Dr. Michael Verdolin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.



Dr. Verdolin works at Synovation Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.