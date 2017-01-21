Dr. Michael Verdi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Verdi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Verdi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Locations
Foot Health Center LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-1266
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Verdi is an excellent physician who takes time to explain your condition and treatment. He attempts to prescribe medications that are reasonably priced if the patient, I in this case, has a prescription drug plan that doesn't cover some medications. He actually takes the time to care. His staff are so helpful and friendly. I would highly recommend Foot Care Center and Dr Verdi .
About Dr. Michael Verdi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verdi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdi.
