Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vercillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vercillo works at
Locations
-
1
Gary A Pattee A Medical Corp.375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3724Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vercillo?
Dr. Vercillo treats my knee with PRP and it lasts a long time. He is kind, knowledgeable, personable, caring, and has a good sense of humor. I recommend him highly. I have never felt like I was in a "medical factory" where they spend very little time with you.
About Dr. Michael Vercillo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1376767723
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- University Of Southern California
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vercillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vercillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vercillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vercillo works at
Dr. Vercillo speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vercillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vercillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vercillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vercillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.